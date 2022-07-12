Atos and GIZ announce ‘ICT 4 Inclusion Challenge’ – India Edition 2022

Have you ever thought about how climate change impacts people with disabilities and elderly people and what to do about it? 1.3 billion people with disabilities globally as well as elderly people are largely left behind when it comes to the mitigation and adaptation of the adverse impact of climate change and disaster risks. Rapid urbanization, with inaccessible infrastructure and transport systems, and the lack of inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) measures further increase their vulnerabilities.

In short – there is a need for inclusive climate change actions!

Atos, the global leader in digital transformation with a range of market-leading digital solutions and GIZ, the international cooperation service provider for sustainable development, recently announced the ICT 4 Inclusion Challenge (ICT4IC) India 2022. The aim of the ICT 4 Inclusion challenge is to find and support digital and technical innovations which are designed to alleviate and adapt to the impacts of climate change and disaster-related risks for people with disabilities and elderly people in India. This could be a mainstream solution or an accessibility and inclusion-specific solution. To this end Atos and GIZ partner with the large disability innovation platform Zero Project and the umbrella organization of disabled people’s organizations (DPOs) in India, the Ability Foundation.

If you have a working prototype or ready solution on how to mitigate and adapt to the impact of climate change on people with disabilities or elderly people, join the ICT4IC 2.0 India Edition. Visit www.ict4inclusionchallenge.org and apply now!

When it comes to thinking about solutions and innovations to manage climate disasters, we must not overlook people with disabilities and older people. The effects of climate change can put these individuals and communities at risk, which are already vulnerable in other ways. I am pleased that Atos and GIZ are again working together to offer individuals the opportunity to innovate and create solutions to support these groups of people here in India.” Nasir Shaikh, SVP, Head of Human Resources, Atos in India.

Who can apply?

Innovators

Entrepreneurs

Tech Start-up

Company Founders

To be eligible for the challenge, the proposed solution must be a digital/technological solution:

Focusing disability inclusion or the inclusion of elderly people (>60)

In the context of climate change adaptation, mitigation, or disaster risk reduction

Focused on the geographical region of India.

Neil Milliken, VP – Global Head of Accessibility & Digital Inclusion at Atos said “I am delighted that we are able to build upon the success of our partnership with GIZ to launch this year’s challenge that aims to mitigate the impact of climate change and environmental emergencies on people with disabilities and older people. These groups of people are often forgotten in planning and are most at risk. Technology can be a major part in ensuring their future safety.”

Bernd Schramm, Head of GIZ’s Global Project Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities adds “It’s wonderful that we continue our excellent cooperation with Atos and Make-IT in another round of the ICT4 Inclusion Challenge, this time also with Zero Project and Ability Foundation. Digital solutions for persons with disabilities are often a trigger for innovation. Mitigating the impact of climate change is one of the biggest development challenges. When we combine business and development solutions, we can save millions of lives among those groups that are hard to reach in conventional approaches.”

Four winning teams will be awarded during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Participants will have the opportunity to win great prizes. The winning teams in both categories will receive EUR 3.500 for the first place and EUR 1.500 for the second place. Soft prizes include the nomination to the Atos Scaler Program and the Zero Project Impact Transfer Program. Finally, winners will also be invited to present their solutions to potential partners at the Zero Project India Conference in Spring 2023.

Entries are open now and participants have until 31st July 2022 to submit their applications. Register for the Challenge now and learn more about the ICT4IC India Edition 2022.

