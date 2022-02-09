Better governance is the first necessitation of Uttar Pradesh

As we know, politics has heated up in Uttar Pradesh. Political maneuvers are being thrown all around. Somewhere the public is also confused that how to choose a right government for themselves. I believe that while choosing the government, just remember what happened to us in the last five years and what happened to innocent people of the state and how much we have grown under this particular leadership. If we take a look at the achievements made by this current government we only get disappointments. No health care, no education, no jobs, no safety to life, no safety to women, The present CM just wasted crores of rupees in changing the name of the cities and deprived public from all kinds of developments.

The floating bodies in the river were the proof of the failure of the Yogi government in health care. The world witnessed the disastrous second wave of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh. Before voting, definitely think about those floating corpses. Those corpses belonged to you and our loved ones. We have formed the government to improve the health system and not to throw dead bodies in the rivers. We need a strong government who can provide us the better of everything.

Moreover, if we talk about the education system, then it has completely collapsed in Uttar Pradesh. This government has not taken any single step regarding education, but only cases have been filed against the students in Uttar Pradesh and violence has been unleashed on students by the police administration. The violence created by police on 15 December 2020 in Aligarh Muslim University will never be forgotten and will be recorded as the historic atrocities of the time against students. And recently students in Prayagraj gathered in protest to show dissatisfaction with RRB-NTPC exam conducted a few months ago and got beaten by police. First the government destroyed the career and future of the students and then if they taking stand for their rights and jobs, government brutally beating and killing them. Better that you form a new government only after thinking about the future of your children and the safety of their lives.

On the other hand if we talk about the safety of women, then the condition of Yogi’s Uttar Pradesh is the worst. In just four years, crimes against women increased in Uttar Pradesh by over 66% and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of crimes against women among states and Union Territories, according to the NCRB report. Hathras gang rape is the recent brutal case, whom the incompetent government had tried its best to hide the case and tried to support the accused but could not hide the failure. It’s not enough, their ministers are raping women. When a minister should be a very responsible and prestigious person but here the protectors are the real eaters. So everyone have to choose the government wisely this time with keeping eye on the safety of our mothers and sisters. It’s need of the hour.

Apart from all this, the government has absorbed the people in communalism. Communalism has been inculcated in people in such a way that they are blinded by hatred. They started killing innocents around them for no reason. Particular communities totally lost the right to their lives. Mob lynching has been seeded in society by the current government. Mob lynching has become a common culture since BJP has come into the power, since then there has been an increase in the frequency of mob lynching attacks. It all started with Akhlaq case and remains constant in UP especially. This act of people taking the law into their hands because of the so much communal hate and shallow knowledge of the Justice System poses a serious threat to the fundamental rights and Rule of Law and principles of Natural Justice. A country like India, people taking law into their own hands is totally unacceptable since citizens of the country have been granted various fundamental rights and such lynching cases are abusing their right to life. But only the current government has given shelter to these goons and this hooliganism. On one hand innocents are being killed and on the other hand goons and terrorists who spread terror are being prepared. The youth of the country is either being killed or made a goon by this government. Even though no action is being taken against such goons, but one day they will definitely caught up by the law. Keeping all this in mind, keeping in mind the future of your children, you have to choose the right government for yourself and for Uttar Pradesh.

Before coming to power, they made big promises which will never be fulfilled. This government was completely a failed government and if people choose this government again knowing everything, then it is a warning for all of them to get into their senses because it’s going to turn worse this time. We want to practice our fundamental rights freely, we want safety for all women, we want good healthcare system, we want education, we want jobs, we want a better tomorrow and better Uttar Pradesh. For better everything first it’s our responsibility to go out and to choose a right government for ourselves.

