How does a blind or low vision person cook? Check out these 5 channels!

From smell to taste to touch to sound, people who are blind and low vision rely on their other senses to find their way around the kitchen safely. Here are five channels by blind cooks to follow if you are looking to pick up some tips.

ChristineHa – Christine Ha

Christine Ha, an American chef, writer and TV host, is the first blind contestant of MasterChef and the winner of its third season in 2012. Her warm and positive vibe as well as determined spirit draws many viewers. Ha was 19 when she was diagnosed with Neuromyelitis optica, a condition which causes immune attacks on the optic nerves.

Most of her cooking, says Ha, is done with her other senses. “People ask me, how can you cook if you are blind? It’s like any other challenge in life, you just face it head on and hope for the best”.

Follow her @theblindcook

Baking Blind – Penny Melville-Brown

This British Royal Navy veteran was the first woman to hold the position of naval barrister. Brown was medically discharged from the Royal Navy in 1999 after her eyesight deteriorated. She created Disability Dynamics to help other people with disabilities to start a business. She has an online baking project called Baking Blind where she shows people how she cooks and encourages others to test their limits even if they have disabilities.

“Being blind doesn’t stop me”, says Brown. “I just need to do things differently, have the right equipment and get a helping hand sometimes. For years, I’ve been trying to show that people with a disability still live, work and have fun like anyone else”.

Follow her @PennyMelvilleBr

Blind in the Kitchen – Low Wee Keong

Low Wee Keong from Malaysia lost his sight permanently 15 years ago. This aircraft engineer then turned to his long-time passion, cooking. He started his YouTube channel in 2019 where Low shares his takes on Malaysian favourites.

“Using my heart to see colours and smell the great aroma spawns a second chance for me to achieve greatness in life again with cooking. Trust me, you are the commander of your own life, nobody will”, says Low.

Rasoi ke Rahasya – Payal Kapoor,

From those who are new to cooking to the more experienced, Payal Kapoor has something for everyone on her channel Rasoi ke Rahasya. Through detailed audio tutorials, Payal, who is completely blind, wants to equip visually impaired people with the confidence to cook independently.

“There need to be more details as there are many blind people who are new to cooking and need to know exactly what is needed. Through Rasoi ke Rahasya I want to address those doubts”, says Payal.

The Low Vision Chef – Goldie Shaw

On her channel The Low Vision Chef, Shaw teaches cooking shows using techniques and tools that make it easy to stop buying take out and prepared foods.