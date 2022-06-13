CapABILITY – a 45 hour intensive technology training program on Python programming for persons with disabilities.

The intensive 45 hours, 5-days-a-week programme will be held from Friday 1 July 2022 to Wednesday 17 August 2022. These sessions will be divided into 3 stages Basic I , Basic II and Advanced level with well-defined outcome for each stage The entire programme will be conducted by experienced Python trainers.

CapABILITY will be held online in a completely accessible environment with live captioning as well as sign language interpreters throughout these sessions.

Candidates are given a certificate on successful completion of the training and project.

Employment opportunities will be provided to candidates on successful completion of program and project.

The program is completely free of cost.

CapABILITY is in keeping with Ability Foundation’s mission to create an equal opportunity platform and a level playing field for persons with disabilities.

Ability Foundation is a national cross disability umbrella organization headquartered in Chennai, where the core areas of involvement are advocacy, empowerment, equitable opportunities, inclusion, information dissemination and public policy.

Registrations for our next online edition of CapABILITY are open. Register today for the #CapABILITY training programme on our website – www.abilityfoundation.org or mail us at : jobs@abilityfoundation.org

Last date for registering is Saturday 25 June 2022. Limited seats.

