FuelService – Easy Refueling for Drivers with Disabilities

Many people with disabilities say driving is a key part of their independence, but what about having to refuel? As you can imagine, it can be quite an ordeal. The usual method to show you need assistance to refuel your car involves flashing your lights, putting your hazards on, displaying your blue badge and beeping your horn. Even then, help may not be available and you may still struggle to attract attention. But now, there’s an app that solves all those problems with the fuelService app.

The ‘Life-changing app’ reviewed by customers with raving 5* reviews, is now set to launch with company giants, Shell, Gulf and CITGO in the US. The app, which you can download for free, enables drivers to find a gas station with assistance to fuel up before you go.

fuelService first launched with us in the UK and based on its success and awards, we were thrilled to offer a partnership here in the US. We want to make sure all our customers have a good motoring experience and now with fuelService, drivers with disabilities have a safe, flexible and easy refuelling experience.” X from Shell

How does fuelService work?

The app works by contacting the gas station and checking they can provide assistance before you go. Once at the gas station, the driver can use the app to tell the gas station they have arrived. The driver can tell which pump they are at, making them easy to spot. The driver is told via the app how long the attendant will be before they come out to help, so they are not left waiting in hope. Then, someone will fuel your vehicle up for you – easy!

Josh Basile, a board member at United Spinal, said “Once I saw fuelService helping people in the UK I knew I had to work to bring this to the US. As someone with a disability, I’m so happy it will be able to help people in our community gain independence in filling up their cars and getting about.”

Check out this video:

See how fuelService works for you to get your car filled up easily and quickly.

Why fuelService?

fuelService tells you which nearby petrol stations have assistants available who will refuel your car.

The app lets you find out if the petrol station can help before you go there.

The app notifies the petrol station about your arrival and tells you how many minutes they will be.

Blogger and disability activist, Kate Stanforth, reviewed the app and rated it 5/5*. She says “When I’ve had to refuel in the past, I used the ‘traditional’ method of putting my hazards on and beeping my horn. This was not only embarrassing, but I often was mistaken for a broken-down vehicle and help didn’t arrive for a significant amount of time. Using fuelService meant that I could discreetly ask for assistance and I was confident that I would get the support I required promptly.”

Niall El-Assaad, the founder of fuelService, says “We are really excited to launch the app in the US and give drivers with disabilities the ability to have simple, safe and easy refuelling.”

All profits are used to find a cure for spinal cord injury. The profits are donated to research charities and funding in research projects and organisations, a cause close to the heart of everyone at fuelService. The app can be download from get.fuelservice.org or by searching for ‘fuelservice’ on your smartphones app store.