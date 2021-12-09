  • #Inclusive – Margaux Joffe believes in normalizing conversation on mental health and neurodiversity

#Inclusive – Margaux Joffe believes in normalizing conversation on mental health and neurodiversity

Margaux Joffe- International Disability Day. www.newzhook.com

In the ninth story of our series “#Inclusive – Building Resilience post COVID-19 in the lives of people with disabilities” we feature Margaux Joffe, Founder of Kaleidoscope Society for Women with ADHD and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the American Association of People with Disabilities.

The series is an initiative by NewzHook marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) which is celebrated every year on 3rd December.

Know Margaux Joffe

Margaux: I am the Founder of Kaleidoscope Society for Women with ADHD and currently serve on the Board of Directors for the American Association of People with Disabilities. I am passionate about dispelling the stigma around ADHD and neurodiversity so that everyone can feel seen, valued and empowered in the workplace and beyond. I currently live in Seattle, WA with my dog Codi, and I love salsa dancing, print-making, yoga, and gardening.

How did the pandemic affect people with disabilities?

Margaux: The pandemic disproportionately impacted people with disabilities. Looking at the ADHD community specifically, the pandemic disrupted the structures many individuals with ADHD rely on to effectively manage their mental health.

We surveyed the ADHD community to learn how the pandemic was affecting them, and over 80% said that it’s been more difficult to manage their ADHD symptoms than before the pandemic. Approximately one in four adults with ADHD said they have lost support services they rely on, and nearly one in three reported job loss or another major change to their employment. 

Experience during the pandemic

Margaux: My experience has gone through many phases – anxiety, grief, gratitude, loss, connection, exhaustion, healing, hope and lots of change. Thankfully I have been able to continue working during COVID, since the majority of my work can be done remotely on a computer.

Doing meaningful work in the accessibility field has helped me feel anchored in purpose at times when everything else felt uncertain. This summer I took a couple months off to rest, moved to Seattle, and then launched a program called The Great ADHD Reset, that helps adults manage ADHD in their careers.

3 Things that you would like to see in the post COVID-19 society

Margaux:

  1. Continue normalizing conversations on mental health and neurodiversity, and dispelling stigma that keeps many people from getting the support they need.
  2. Equitable access to ADHD treatment and support.
  3. Equitable employment for people with disabilities.

Also Read

 

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature disability stories or share disability news with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Nishtha Dudeja- International Disability Day. www.newzhook.com

Get-hooked

#Inclusive – Miss Deaf Asia 2018 Nishtha Dudeja wishes to see a more inclusive society

Jennie Berry- International Disability Day. www.newzhook.com

Get-hooked

#Inclusive – Jennie Berry would like people to be more empathetic towards disabled people

rahul Bajaj- International Disability Day. www.newzhook.com

Get-hooked

#Inclusive – Rahul Bajaj would like to see people open ways to expand empathy and gratitude

theresa mabe - International Disability Day. www.newzhook.com

Get-hooked

#Inclusive – Theresa Mabe wishes to see commitment to continued involvement of people with disabilities in the society

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Technology

GenElek's robotic exoskeletons give disabled people a chance to walk

Get-hooked

Understanding Benefits of Learning Coding For Children with Intellectual Disabilities

Parasports

Decide what you want in life & go all out to get it, believes para sportsperson Pooja Agarwal

Get-hooked

A born artist, Mashood believes in living life, king size!