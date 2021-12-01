#Inclusive – Prajith Jaipal emphasizes on collective action to build economies that deliver an inclusive growth

In the third story of our series “#Inclusive – Building Resilience post COVID-19 in the lives of people with disabilities” we feature Prajith Jaipal, a Kerala-based disability rights activist who has always stood up for disabled people, their rights and accessibility issues.

The series is an initiative by NewzHook marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) which is celebrated every year on 3 December.

Know Prajith Jaipal

Prajith: I was paralysed after a car crash in 2011, and I am known for the all-India trip undertook by me a few years ago where I went to New Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk on the plight of the differently abled in the country. My plans for a world tour in 2020 and an International Ability Expo in Kerala in 2021 had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

My NGO Divyang Foundation Trust lends a helping hand to people with disabilities in need. We have empowered hundreds of disabled people and are continuing to do so.

How did the pandemic affect people with disabilities?

Prajith: The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted people living with disabilities. Some people with disabilities report higher levels of social isolation than their nondisabled counterpart. Some have underlying acute health conditions, such as skin breakdown or urinary tract infection, which increase risk of severe symptoms associated with COVID-19. Those who were doing business were also affected badly.

Experience during the COVID-19 pandemic

Prajith: I have been taking up welfare activities and motivational programmes under our Divyang Foundation Trust. I also launched MAARGAA CAREER CONSULTANCY, a start-up for offering free placement assistance to differently abled youngsters in the State with the help of various national and global agencies.

3 things that you would like to see in the post COVID-19 society?

Prajith:

People should continue using face mask and social distancing which in turn would protect from other epidemics as well.

Our goal for recovery should be full employment and a new social contract.

Immunization efforts should be strengthened.

As history has shown, choices made during crises can shape the world for decades to come. What will remain critical is the need for collective action to build economies that deliver inclusive economic growth, prosperity, and safety for all.

Also Read