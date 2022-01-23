Khabar Satta News Portal launches Internship to Provide Employment for youths with Disabilities

With the hostel facility designed for 50 people, provides accommodation to youths with disabilities while also helping them seek job opportunities through their placement cell.

People with disabilities face a broad set of issues for their survival. Ranging from educational challenges to lack of inclusive accommodation facilities, differently-abled people have been dealing with many hardships in leading their regular lives. Moreover, the issues are magnified when it comes to youths with disabilities. Since youth face discrimination in terms of education and job facilities, the condition of youths with disabilities in these aspects gets worse.

Khabar Satta Foundation is a Seoni(M.P.)-based NGO, A Unit Of Khabar Satta News working for people with disabilities in general and the visually impaired in particular. Under the various initiatives, they have a ‘Centre for Youth Empowerment with Disabilities’. Set up in the silicon valley of India, Senoni, this centre is a state-of-the-art, disabled-friendly, safe and secure accommodation facility for working Youths with disabilities. In collaboration with Shubham Foundation, the hostel facility was inaugurated in January 2021. The centre is designed to accommodate 50 Youth working in Senoni and need a hostel facility.

Shubham Sharma raises the bar of quality living with ‘Khabar Satta News”

Vowing to strengthen the voice of the underprivileged, Shubham Sharma initiated ‘Khabar Satta News’ to showcase the stories from rural areas that needed apt attention.

From helping hundreds get employed to distributing food supplies, Shubham initiated digital campaigns garnering support to individuals who were ousted from their jobs amidst the pandemic.

The covid-19 pandemic has been exceedingly hard for individuals across the globe, not only did it come with widened job cuts but with large food shortages, especially for the already marginalized sections of the society. Shubham Sharma took the stand and made efforts that gave hope to these individuals marred by economic and social constraints. Shubham ensured that the downtrodden classes get the required support from various politicians, businessmen, and social NGOs.

With their verve to drive digital campaigns to garner support to individuals who were ousted from their jobs in the pandemic, Shubham Sharma not only employed more than 500 freelancers in various positions of content development, social media management, graphic designing, animation, and video editing but also helped in connecting the needy with potential employers.

Not only this, the team at ‘Khabar Satta News’ took a step ahead to arrange for food supplies at several villages to feed the needy. With such acts of bravery and social responsibility, the 24-year-old double MA in journalism Shubham Sharma was applauded nationally.

Today, Khabar Satta News on Youtube has a massive following and people exceedingly tune into their encouraging reporting. Hailing from a small village in Madhya Pradesh, the news anchor cum reporter has previously been a social media strategist who has helped many celebrated individuals and political parties to get their social media plan in action, he has also worked with individuals from the Indian cricket team and Bollywood celebrities to build the online presence with their audiences.

No Doubt, his work towards holistic social development and moral journalism is changing the Concept of media and has become the voice of the oppressed classes.

