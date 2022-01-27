Learn Sign Language with Marlee Signs from Academy Award winning Deaf Actress

MEDL Mobile and well-known Academy Award Winning deaf actress Marlee Martin have worked hand-in-hand to create the Marlee Signs App. The app enables anyone with little to no sign language experience to quickly and easily pick up and learn the fundamentals of American Sign Language (ASL).

Teaching ASL to a new generation of users

The iPhone’s tactile nature and sensitive touchscreen makes it a powerful device for teaching a visual language driven by gestures. With that in mind, MEDL Mobile have built an experience that takes full advantage of the technology and covers all the basics – from signed alphabet and core vocabulary through to common expressions in everyday life.

The first lesson pack is available for free. Each lesson is broken down into individual videos, making it easy to learn at the users own pace. The app checks off completed lessons so that the learner can quickly pick up where he or she has left off.

We also integrated other useful tools – like a ‘slow motion’ video setting, progress tracking and a library full of lesson new packs. Marlee Signs garnered the attention and praise of several major new organizations and was featured by Apple as a Top Education app ” – MEDL Mobile

The ABC of ASL

Marlee Signs is the perfect app for learners who wish to express themselves in American Sign Language. This app teaches the fundamentals of ASL – from the signed alphabet and basic vocabulary through to common expressions in everyday life – using high-quality video demonstrations starring Marlee Matlin herself.

The “Spell” section shows the learners how to spell any word in signs. The learner simply needs to type the word and watch Marlee spell it out. It also offers a library of useful lesson packs that will help build the understanding while motivating every user to learn more.

Marlee Signs is available for free from the iOS App Store and offers In-App purchases.