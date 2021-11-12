UPSC Success Story : Indeed after 16 fractures and 8 surgeries, Ummul Become an IAS officer in the first attempt

Ummul Kher was Disabled since nonage, but she noway allowed it to hinder her success and came an IAS officer in the first attempt.

Gorav Sharma | Newzhook.com

It’s said about UPSC test that if you prepare for this test with true dedication and hard work, success is surely achieved. The biggest illustration of this statement has come to the fore in ending, Ummul Kher came an IAS in 2017. The story of IAS officer Ummul Kher is inspiring for millions of youth. Let’s take a look at his trip to come an IAS.

Ummul was Disabled since nonage, but she noway let it hinder her success and came an IAS officer in the truly first attempt by passing the UPSC test. Let us know what was the story of Ummul’s struggle.

Ummul Kher is suffering from a dangerous complaint called Bone Fragile Complaint, due to which the bones of the body come weak. Multitudinous times his bones were also broken due to Bone Fragile Complaint.

She has suffered a total of 16 fractures and 8 surgeries due to this complaint in his life.

Ummul Kher’s was born in a poor family in Pali Marwar, Rajasthan. There were three siblings and mom and father in the family. When Ummul was truly immature, his father had come to Delhi for a living and his family started living in a slum located in the Nizamuddin area. His father used to sell clothes by putting road merchandisers, but earning was not so important. At one point, Ummul’s family faced a big problem, when Nizamuddin’s slums were demolished following a government order and also their family shifted to the slums of Trilokpuri.

It was not at each easy for Ummul Kher to prepare for UPSC, because the financial condition of his family was truly bad. Because of this, Ummul started Private Tution Classes at a truly immature age. She used to pay her academe Fees with whatever Amount she got from Private Tution. She would scored 91 percent in class 10th and also 89 percent in class 12th.

After graduating from Delhi University, Ummul did his Masters from the School of International Studies, JNU and also took admission in the MPhil/ PhD course in the same university. Along with this, she also started preparing for UPSC. Moment the story of Ummul’s struggle is an relief for thousands of people like him.

