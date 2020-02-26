13 dead in Delhi clashes over CAA

Incidents of violence continue to be reported in Delhi as stone-throwing between rival groups, arson and vandalism over citizenship law protests carried on for over 24 hours. Thirteen people, including a policeman, have been killed and over 100 injured. Shops have been burnt and people armed with sticks and rods were out on the streets in areas like Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.

Clashes between protesters for and against the controversial Citizenship Law have escalated with unprecedented levels of violence. The Union Home Ministry has ruled out calling the army. They say adequate central forces and police are on the ground. Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed for peace and said rumours should be stopped.

The Union Home Ministry has asked for no provocative statements to be made. Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are being monitored to ensure no anti-social elements take advantage of the situation.

A total of 67 companies, each with about 70 to 100 personnel, have been deployed in the Northeast district.

Large gatherings have been banned in northeast Delhi under Section 144. They have also been imposed outside Delhi Police Headquarters after calls for protest marches by the JNU Students Union.