10 dead in fire at Covid care facility in Andhra Pradesh

Ten people have died after a massive fire broke out at a hotel turned Covid care center at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The incident happened on Sunday early morning at around 5 am at Hotel Swarna that was being used as a Covid care facility since the past few weeks. At least 20 people were injured in the accident and survivors were safely removed from the accident site. Two of the patients jumped from the building to save their lives and sustained injuries. Officials said that there were at least 30 Covid patients undergoing treatment at the center.

The exact reason for the fire is yet to be known though initial reports state that it was due to short circuit. The fire that started off at the ground floor spread to second and third floors in no time.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he has been shocked by the incident and announced compensation of Rs 50 lakh to families of the deceased.

Last week, eight people had died after a fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. All the victims were patients undergoing treatment for Covid inside the ICU. They could not reportedly escape when the accident happened. According to officials, the reason for the fire to break out was a short circuit. The PPE kit of the one of the staffs got fire, he ran and spread it to other parts of the ward.

Prominent leaders condole the incident

“Struck with grief after hearing tragic news about COVID-19 care centre in Vijayawada where an accidental fire caused loss of lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured”, tweeted Ram Nath Kovind, President of India.

“Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support”, tweeted Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

“In deep anguish after learning about the fire accident at the Vijayawada Covid Centre this morning. I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery to those injured”, tweeted Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu.

