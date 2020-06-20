12-day lockdown begins in Chennai & nearby areas

Tamil Nadu is one of the states that has been affected adversely due to spread of Coronavirus. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy declared a complete lockdown in Chennai and nearby districts which began on Friday. Apart from the state capital, districts Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu has also been shut down. The state government hopes that this will help to control spread of the virus.

Palaniswamy announced the lockdown on 15 June stating that it was inevitable in Chennai and other infected places. Only essential commodity shops like grocery, fruits, vegetables and medicines will be allowed to open. Fuel stations can function. All services will be operational between 6 am to 2 pm. On Sundays, there will be an intense lockdown as only milk shops will be open. Private vehicles are not allowed to ply. People living in Chennai and nearby areas have been strictly asked to stay inside their homes.

Over 52,000 Coronavirus cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu. 40,000 cases are from Chennai alone. More than 600 people have died. There were allegations that the officials are hiding exact number of deaths from Coronavirus in the state. An investigation has also been put forth.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan are some of the other states that has been affected badly due to spread of Coronavirus. The state governments have not initiated for extended lockdown, but has stressed that strict measures will be taken against those who break lockdown rules till end of the month. The nationwide lockdown will end on 30 June.