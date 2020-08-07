Headlines August 7, 2020
12-year-old girl raped, battling for life at Delhi AIIMS
In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old minor girl from Paschim Vihar in Delhi was raped and she has reportedly suffered injuries to her head and back. The girl is currently undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital. Her condition continues to be critical. She was reportedly attacked by scissors which was found next to the crime spot
According to reports, the incident happened on Tuesday when the girl was alone at home. She lives in an area where mostly daily wage workers live. After finding something suspicious, neighbors went to check on her and found her unconscious, bleeding profusely. They immediately alerted her parents and police too.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who visited the survivor at the hospital on Thursday said that the incident has shaken him to the core and a surgery has been done on the girl. She will be under observation for 24 to 48 hours.
A 33-year-old man named Krishna has been arrested. He has earlier been charged for four criminal cases including one for murder. He had entered the girl’s house with the intention of looting.
Social media reactions
“DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind issues notice to Delhi Police in the matter of the alleged rape and brutal assault of a 12 year old girl in Paschim Vihar. The victim is currently battling for her life at AIIMS hospital”, tweeted Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).
Many social media users expressed their shock over the incident.
“A 12 year old is raped and brutalised in the National Capital. She is struggling for life at AIIMS. Her perpetrators are still out there. If this doesn’t haunt us nothing will!!! Is there no humanity left in our society?”, tweeted journalist Marya Shakil.
“Delhi Crime: 12 Year Old Girl Tried To Kill After Rape | Nw a girl raped in Delhi attempt to murder thereafter #betibachaobetipadhao is just a slogan #PM gv do they care ??”, tweeted former actress Nagma.
