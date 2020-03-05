Italian tourists quarantined for suspected coronavirus

Fifteen Italian tourists have been quarantined in Delhi after they were suspected to have been infected with the coronavirus. They are a part of a group of 23 Italian tourists who landed in Delhi and traveled to Rajasthan in February.

One of these 23 Italian tourists, who is currently in Jaipur, tested positive on Tuesday. This makes him the fifth person in India in the last two months to test positive. His wife is also under watch for suspected infection.

Many Delhi schools have issued advisories to parents, requesting them to keep their wards at home if they show respiratory symptoms such as cold and cough. Telangana is also preparing for a major outbreak. The state government here has allocated 100 crore rupees for preventing and containing a possible outbreak. It has asked the Centre for 50,000 additional masks and a 104 helpline has been established exclusively for Coronavirus-related queries.

If confirmed, this will be the biggest group so far in the country to be infected with coronavirus. So far the virus has spread to more than 60 countries.

The symptoms of the coronavirus may appear any time between two days to two weeks after the exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

