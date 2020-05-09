15 migrant workers killed after train runs over them

In a shocking incident, 15 migrant workers died after a goods train ran over them at Aurangabad in Maharashtra. The workers were reportedly sleeping on the tracks when the incident happened. Four of the workers who survived the accident are in a state of shock. Another one person is in a critical condition. All of them have been admitted to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

A group of 20 migrant workers set on foot from Jalna to Bhusaval in Madhya Pradesh which covers a distance of over 157 kms. Police said that the incident happened early morning on Friday at around 5.15 am. The workers would have assumed that trains are not plying due to the lockdown and hence slept on the tracks when they were tired. The train driver spotted the men sleeping on the tracks and tried to stop but. But he couldn’t.

In photos and videos that are doing rounds on social media, chappals, food items that the men carried and their personal belongings could be seen scattered on the tracks.

Earlier last week, the central government had allotted special trains to most of the states to transport migrant workers to their homes from different parts of the country. But many people decided to walk back to their homes on foot due to lack of public transport services. Most of them are walking for hundreds of kilometres with the children and other family members.

Reactions on social media

The central government, under rule of BJP, had received widespread criticism for not providing enough trains or other public transport for migrant workers who wanted to return back home.

“You deny them trains. Tell them trains are not running. They walk. Then, a train runs over them”, tweeted journalist Supriya Sharma.

“Aurangabad:15 migrants run over by goods train; The migrant labourers walking to reach Chhattisgarh were run over by a goods train in early in the morning. This is the direct result of the Brutal & insensitive lockdown. Govt has blood on its hands”, tweeted lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

“Can it get any worse for the migrants workers. This is a tragedy to see them die in a train accident in Aurangabad. Very sad”, tweeted Congress leader Sushmita Dev.