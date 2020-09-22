16 dead in Mumbai building collapse

Sixteen people, including children, were killed and more than 25 were injured after a building collapsed at Bhiwandi at Thane near Mumbai city. At least 26 people are expected to b still caught up inside the rubble. Located at Patel Compound Area, Bhiwandi is a commercial space where there are many residential buildings too.

Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister.

According to reports, the incident happened at around 3.40 am on Monday when all the residents were asleep. Though the exact reason for the accident is yet to be known, authorities have pointed out that the building was over 40 years old.

Rescuers took hours to take our survivors from the debris. Along with fire brigade and police force, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also took part in rescue operations which will on on till late Tuesday as well. Back-up teams have been called from Mumbai and Pune.

Over 20 families were staying in the building, confirmed Thane Municipal Corporation. They were not willing to move out of the old building in spite of warning from officials due to the low rent. Two floors of the building were reportedly constructed illegally. Urban Development Minister and Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for families of the deceased.

Last month, 13 people were killed after a building collapsed at Malad in Mumbai. According to the 2017 report on National Crime Records Bureau data, over 1200 people have been killed in building collapses across India.