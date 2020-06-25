1SpecialPlace offers wide range of online services to children & adults with disabilities

1SpecialPlace provides online treatment and therapies to children and adults with disabilities. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, more people are opting for online mediums. The team at 1SpecialPlace are always ready to help. Read on to know more about 1SpecialPlace.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is staying indoors, working from home and even availing other facilities from inside the comfort of their homes. Many parents are still concerned about the lack of therapists who can reach out to their children with disabilities during this time. 1SpecialPlace started by Pratiksha Gupta, is a center based out of Bengaluru. They have been helping children and adults with disabilities by providing therapies online. They established in the year 2014 and has been working relentlessly in the field ever since then. In the current scenario, the services offered by 1SpecialPlace is indeed much needed and special too!

All about 1SpecialPlace

Pratiksha is a speech and language therapist. After completing her studies abroad with a gold medal, she worked with renowned hospitals in India. When she moved out, her patients started contacting her asking for her services. Pratiskha did not have any second thoughts, she decided to step up and do her bit.

I realized that there are many disabled children and adults who need my services. The best way was to reach out by giving them therapies. Right now, all services are moving to online. There are many people who can avail our services during these pandemic times- Pratiksha Gupta, Founder, 1SpecialPlace.

There are over 12 therapists who offer various kinds of services at 1SpecialPlace. They also have 17 other staffs who ensure that the center runs smoothly.

“Over the past few months, we have a rise in number of people reaching out to us. Everyone now prefers services online and we have been doing that since 2014. It is a good thing that people are starting to know benefits of online sessions now”, says Pratiksha.

The many services offered by 1SpecialPlace

There are many people who do not belong to the category of people with disabilities. For instance, those with stammering. Even they need therapies. “My focus is to give to the society as much as possible. We have techniques that are fine-tuned”, she says pointing out how acceptance of online sessions are better now. “Earlier it was difficult to convince people to take up online sessions, but now it’s easier”, she says.

Speech and language therapies, special education for kids with delayed milestones, occupational therapy and counselling are some of the main services offered by 1SpecialPlace.

Reviews from happy clientele

They clearly have happy clientele.

“Wonderful place to learn and share so many useful things related to the disability sector. And Pratiksha with her beautiful personality adds value to it!”, says Nandita Saxena Paul.

“Thank you 1specialplace for providing such services in most innovative way. Special thanks to Ms priyanka who is an excellent therapist. She knows her student very well. She is patient, kind, encourage kids to learn and always update parent about the progress. Thanks again”, says Rahmath Ali.

“Excellent and Innovative”, says Kaveri Halambe about the center.

You can contact 1SpecialPlace at +91-97602- 26001

