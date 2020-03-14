2 dead of Coronavirus in India

After Kerala, Karnataka is one of the worst affected Indian states where Coronavirus has gripped badly. A 76 year old elderly man from Karnataka became the first person to die of Coronavirus in India. Health Minister of Karnataka B Sriramulu confirmed the news on Thursday night. Reportedly, the victim was from Kalaburagi district in North Karnataka.

The 76 year old man from Kalburgi who passed away & was a suspected #COVID19 patient has been Confirmed for #COVID19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation & other measures as per protocol are being carried out- B Sriramulu, Minister for Health, Karnataka.

According to reports, the victim had arrived from Saudi Arabia last month. He entered Hyderabad airport and had undergone tests as well. But he did not show any symptoms at that time. Earlier in March, he visited a local hospital after showing symptoms like cough. He also had asthma and hypertension. His samples were sent for testing and was confirmed positive for Coronavirus.

The victim’s family refused to admit him to a hospital or put him in quarantine. Hence, he was treated and discharged. But died while being brought back from the hospital.

The other death is of a 68-year-old woman in Delhi. She was the sixth case of coronavirus to be reported from the capital and had other conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes. She had come in contact with her son who had contracted the virus after travelling to Switzerland and Italy last month.

While her son had not shown any symptoms of an infection initially, he reported to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7 with a fever and cough.