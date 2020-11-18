2 terrorists arrested in Delhi

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police claims to have averted a major terrorist in the national capital. This is after it said it has arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammed. Both arrested terrorists are being questioned by police officials.

According to reports, the terrorists were arrested from Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi. The police recovered 2 semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges from them. the two men are in their early twenties.

According to Delhi Police officials, a trap was laid for the terrorists on Monday night after which the pair were arrested.

Meanwhile, the police has been carrying out at several other locations in the national capital in connection with the arrest of Jaish terrorists.