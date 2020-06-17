20 Indian soldiers killed in clash with China

Tension has escalated along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. Twenty Indian soldiers including a Colonel were killed in a “violent face-off” on Monday with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, according to government sources. This is the most serious escalation at the border in 50 years.

India claims that over 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed or seriously injured. This is according to the news agency ANI. India claims the clashes happened because the Chinese side tried to change the border status. It has challenged China’s claims that Indian soldiers crossed the border.

This is the first fatal clash since 1975 between India and China, who fought a border war in 1962. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with military chiefs twice as India discussed a response to the huge development.

India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control. We expect the same of the Chinese side. – Anurag Shrivastava, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, India

The names of three Indian soldiers has been released. They were not shot but killed in a physical fight in Indian territory involving the use of stones and batons.

China has warned India not to provoke matters. “We again solemnly request that India follows the relevant attitude and restrains its frontline troops,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. “Do not cross the border, do not provoke trouble, do not take any unilateral action that would complicate the border situation.

China has accused India of crossing the border and attacking Chinese soldiers. For more than six weeks now soldiers from both sides have been engaged in a stand-off at least two locations along the LAC.

