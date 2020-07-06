23 killed in lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh received heavy rains and thunderstorms on Saturday. 23 people were killed in lightning strikes and over 29 were injured across the state. According to reports, eight died in Allahabad, six in Mirzapur, two in Kaushambi and one in Jaunpur. The injured are mostly from Prayagraj, Mirzapur and Kaushambi. They have suffered serious burns. Lightening had reportedly struck parts of the state by Saturday late evening.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences. Rs 4 lakh will be given to families of those who lost lives in the lightening. He has also asked medical officials to provide the best treatment to those who have suffered burns.

Last week, due to thunderstorms, over 100 people were killed in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. 24 people were killed and at least 12 were injured in rain-related accidents across the state mainly in Deoria, Prayagraj and Amnedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted about this and expressed his condolences too.

Watch in Sign Language