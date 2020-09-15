25 MPs test Covid+ as Parliament session begins

Monsoon session of the parliament began yesterday. After the mandatory Covid tests were done on all those attending the session, 17 members of Lok Sabha and eight from Rajya Sabha were tested positive for Covid-19. Leaders from BJP, YSR Congress, Shiv Sena, RLP and DMK were amongst those whose results have come out positive. Tests were done on leaders and media persons who were attending the session.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi who was tested positive tweeted, “After the routine Parliament test for COVID & genome test it’s confirmed that I have tested positive for the virus. I am currently in good health & spirits. I request everyone who has been recently in contact with me to get tested. Together We will fight & defeat Corona”.

Another BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar tweeted, “Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms”.

The monsoon session of the parliament is being held with strict Covid protocols in place like social distancing, wearing masks and usage of hand sanitizers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was tested Covid positive early in August was discharged after his results came out negative. On Saturday, he was admitted again for a full body checkup before the monsoon parliament session began.

Meanwhile, in India, number of Covid cases have risen to over 48 lakh. More than 80,000 deaths have been reported from across the country making it the world’s second highest infected nation.