32,000 people identified in Uttar Pradesh for CAA

January 14, 2020
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which was introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had led to protests across India. Earlier last week, the central government stated that the CAA has already been introduced since 10 January through a gazetted notification. One of the first states for CAA to be introduced is Uttar Pradesh where protests were at its peak. Nearly 30 people had lost their lives in protests across the state. State minister Shrikant Sharma said that their government has identified almost 32,000 people who will come under CAA across 21 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
The union ministry has not yet formed guidelines for implementing the act. Hence, the procedure used for identification still remains unknown. According to Sharma, the government is under the process of identifying people through various steps. This will be a long process. “And so it begins… 32,000 Identified Across #UttarPradesh For #CAA Says Minister”, tweeted journalist Rishi Suri.
Most of the people identified in Uttar Pradesh are from the state Philibit. The BJP received criticism on social media for their latest move. “Are we seeing Xinjiang style detentions, where anyone is held on the suspicions of not toeing the line of establishment? Next steps would be rigging elections and doing away with Constitution!”, tweeted PS Ramakrishna.
