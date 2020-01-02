4 astronauts selected for ISRO mission

moon in black background

Four astronauts have been finalised for the Gaganyaan, the first manned space mission of India.

Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO Chairman K Sivan has announced that the four astronauts will now undergo training for the mission.

Four pilots of the India Air Force-IAF have been selected for the mission and their training will be held in Russia.

“We had good progress on Gaganyaan in 2019. The training for four astronauts has been planned in the third week of January,” he said.

ISRO is hoping to launch the Gaganyaan mission by 2022. Gaganyaan aims to send three astronauts to space and bring them back safely to earth.

K Sivan also said that the government has approved Chandrayaan-3. It will be the third Moon mission of India.

He said, “We’ve made good progress on Chandrayaan-2…even though we couldn’t land successfully, the orbiter is still functioning.”

Minister of state for Department of Space Jitendra Singh also confirmed the news and said, “Yes, the lander and rover mission will happen in 2020. However, as I have said before, the Chandrayaan-2 mission cannot be called a failure as we have learnt a lot from it. There is no country in the world that has landed on its first attempt; the US took several attempts. But we will not need so many attempts.”

