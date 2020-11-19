4 terrorists killed in Jammu & Kashmir encounter

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Four suspected terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed on Thursday. They were hiding in a truck and were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota. A policeman was injured during the gunfight.

Police believe the terrorists were “planning a big attack” and that they were headed towards the Kashmir valley.

The encounter started after the truck in which terrorists were travelling was stopped by security forces near the Ban toll plaza. They were doing a routine inspection after getting information about movement of terrorists .

While the driver of the truck is missing, a large number of weapons, including 11 AK-47s rifles, three pistols, 29 grenades, were recovered from them.

The truck vehicle owner is absconding, we’re looking for him. It’s possible that they were planning a big attack. This kind of seizure is unprecedented. It’s possible that they were targeting DDC (District Development Council) election. However, we’re investigating. – Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone.

The area was sanitised and security has been tightened. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic in view of the encounter.

