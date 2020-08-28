4 terrorists killed in J&K encounter

On Friday, four terrorists were killed in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). In a very rare incident, one of them surrendered during the incident which happened at Shopian.

According to reports, a panchayat leader named Nisar Ahmad Bhat, who belonged to the BJP, was kidnapped ten days ago and killed by terrorists. His body was later found at an apple orchard. The encounter happened soon after the body was found.

The operation which was jointly held by the Indian army, paramilitary CRPF and police force was a successful one. According to J&K police, the encounter was planned soon after they received information about five terrorists being lodged in the Shopian area.

While four terrorists were killed in the gun fight, another one surrendered. He has been taken into custody and further details have not been revealed by officials. Two of the dead terrorists has been identified as Shakoor Parray Al Badr and Suhail Bhat.

