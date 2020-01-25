41 dead, 1,000 sick in China due to virus

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared an emergency in China after over 800 people were tested positive for deadly Corona Virus. Over 25 people are already dead in various parts of the country. One of the first Indians to be diagnosed with Corona in China is Preeti Maheshwari. Preet, who works as a teacher at Shenzen has been diagnosed positive for Corona. Over Rs 1 crore is required for treatment. Her family is also trying to bring her down to India for further treatment.

There is no specific treatment for disease caused by a novel coronavirus. However, many of the symptoms can be treated and therefore treatment is based on the patient’s clinical condition – World Health Organisation

Normal life has been affected in China. The government is also planning to build a new an exclusive hospital for treating those affected by Corona. Most of the public places across the country have been shut down. The WHO and local bodies have warned people to be extremely careful.

Apart from China, Corona Virus cases have been reported in Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. The WHO has not yet declared this as an international emergency.