5 soldiers, 6 civilians killed in Pak shelling at J&K

Ahead of Diwali, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire killing five Indian soldiers and six civilians in various parts of North Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Friday. Amongst them were four soldiers of the Indian army and one BSF Sub-inspector.

According to reports, eight Pakistani soldiers were also killed in the Loc after India retaliated to the attack. More than 12 were injured though Pakistan has not released the exact numbers. Col Rajesh Kalia said, “Suspicious movement was observed by our troops at the forward posts along the LoC in Keran sector today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops”.

Pakistani troops, known for violating the ceasefire, has often attacked India along LoC. The attack on Friday was one of the biggest this year. In videos released by the Indian army, destruction of various Pakistani posts could be seen. Indian anti-tank guided missiles and rockets were seen hitting Pakistan bunkers spread across Uri, Bandipora, Kupwara, Naugaon, Keran and Gurez.