7 dead in Delhi violence, capital still tense

Violence continues in northeast Delhi where protesters for and against the controversial Citizenship Law clashed and threw stones at each other, set vehicles and shops on fire. Seven people, including a cop, were killed and nearly 100 were injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Lieutenant Governor and representatives of political parties on Tuesday. Three firefighters were injured after a group of people set a fire engine ablaze and threw stones at another.

The violence began on Monday hours before United States President Donald Trump arrived in Delhi.

Kejriwal said, “I am very worried about the prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi. All of us together should make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence.” The Home Minister also held a late-night meeting with the Delhi police chief, the Union Home Secretary and other senior officials.

“The situation is very tense. We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from northeast Delhi,” said the Delhi Police in a statement.

Government sources said the violence in the national capital appears to have been started by some groups for publicity as it comes at a time when Donald Trump is visiting the country.

All private and government schools were closed in the northeast Delhi district today in the wake of the violence.

Large gatherings have been banned in northeast Delhi under Section 144. They have also been imposed outside Delhi Police Headquarters after calls for protest marches by the JNU Students Union.