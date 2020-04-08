7 hotspots for COVID-19 found in Delhi

The number of Covid-19 cases have risen sharply in Delhi and the Delhi government has stepped up action. Three new hotspots have been declared taking the total number to seven. More are likely be declared.

It is unclear where some of these patients contracted the infection from. This has raised fresh fears about community transmission taking place.

Based on the number of cases, contact tracing history, population density, and type of locality, an area is declared as a hotspot to physically keep people in.

Although people providing essential services are allowed to go out from the area, registers are maintained to keep a track of who is going where. They are made to wear masks and use sanitisers and no one is allowed to enter the area.

Health workers in the area are asked to carry out door-to-door surveillance in such areas. An official said, “They visit everyone in the neighbourhood and check them for symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, or difficulty breathing. They also take down detailed history of where people have travelled to check for possible exposure and contact with the confirmed cases. In case anyone has symptoms, the healthcare workers immediately report them to the district office and, if necessary, they are taken for testing”.

