9 alleged terrorists arrested in raids in Kerala, Bengal

On Saturday morning, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested nine terrorists who belonged to terrorist group Al-Qaeda. In the early morning raids conducted, six were arrested from Murshidabad in West Bengal and three from Ernakulam in Kerala. Al-Qaeda were allegedly planning terror attacks in different parts of India.

According to a statement released by NIA, Jihadi literature, country made guns and firearms, digital devices, documents and other weapons were seized from the terrorists. Reportedly, all the nabbed terrorists are Indians who were motivated by the Al-Qaeda to carry attacks in their home country. Some of them were planning to travel to Delhi in order to get more arms and ammunition.

The arrested were Abu Sufiyan, Al Mamun Kamal, Atitur Rehman, Iyakub Biswas, Najmus Sakib, Murshid Hasan, Mosaref Hossen, Leu Yean Ahmed and Mainul Mondal. Further details and whereabouts of the terrorists have not been revealed by the NIA. All the arrested are likely to be taken to Delhi for further questioning and investigations.

Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda has been ranked as one of the world’s top terrorist groups after the 9/11 attacks in USA took place which was the mastermind of Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden.

