9-day lockdown in Bengaluru from tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, 14 July, Karnataka state capital Bengaluru will go under total lockdown. This is because of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of this month. The lockdown will end on 22 July.

Essential services such as hospitals, grocery shops as well as scheduled exams will be allowed in the city. Detailed guidelines will be released by the Karnataka government today.

A government press release listed the services that will be open during this period. “Hospitals, groceries, fruit, vegetable and grocery shops will remain open and the medical and post-graduate exams scheduled will be held”, said a press release.

The state government has asked the public to help control the spread of the virus by staying home during the lockdown.

While going to purchase daily use items, maintain social distance, wear masks, and follow all the guidelines related to lockdown. All essential services including supply of milk, vegetables, fruits, medicines and groceries will continue uninterrupted. I appeal to people to cooperate with the government, follow all guidelines, take all precautionary steps and help us contain the pandemic. – B S Yediyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister

The government has also praised the efforts of medical workers, doctors, police, officials and the media who are working to control the spread of virus.

Bengaluru has been reporting over 1,000 daily coronavirus cases in the past few days. Karnataka also recorded highest single-day numbers of new COVID-19 cases for the third straight day. The state reported record 2,798 more positive cases, pushing the total to 36,216.

Earlier, the Karnataka government has imposed a 33-hour complete lockdown in Bengaluru on 4 July as the city witnessed a spike in novel coronavirus cases in the last few weeks.

