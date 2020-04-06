#CoronavirusStories – 90% disabled person’s life during lockdown – By Sai Kaustuv, Motivational Speaker

In our series #CoronavirusStories, motivational speaker and singer Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta shares his experiences living through the 21-day lockdown with a 90% disability.

Midst of this epidemic virus outbreak, the most important responsibility of us is to reduce the infection, break the chain of spreading and follow social distancing. Whatever may happen, we need to stay at home until the lockdown mode stop. And being a 90% person disabled guy, I am happily through my own experiences and motivational social media post and videos trying to reduce the risk of infection around my neighbourhood and around India. I am also taking all the government pledges which include best practices on prevention of Coronavirus as specified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

People are afraid of 21 days of lockdown. They are in a panic that how to survive inside the home for 21 days! Can you imagine, I was also lockdown for 6 YEARS (2009-2015) for my critical health condition because of brittle bone disease! I had only depression with me and my parents. Nobody cared about my whereabouts during that time, So don’t complain, don’t criticise. Just relax and enjoy this unplanned vacation. Try all the new things which you are passionate about. Please stay home to save yourself and all the Indians.

And when you complain, just think of people like me, who are fully confined to the wheelchair. Everyone is advising people to use sanitisers and wash hands properly, whereas my one hand does not reach the other. Even if I try, I am not able to maintain social distancing as without my parent’s help, I can’t get a glass of water. So, it is not easy to deal with the sudden lockdown and fighting this deadly epidemic for me.

Being a happiness coach, I am just trying to send positive vibes to all the doctors, nurses, policemen, and medical volunteers who are trying to save the world by fighting with the virus-affected patients. If they can sacrifice so much, we too can stay home and help them by breaking the chain of infection. Let’s stay safe at home, united, strong, happy and fight back!