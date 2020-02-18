  • My wish list from Aam Aadmi Party for disabled community – My Take by Akeel Usmani

My wish list from Aam Aadmi Party for disabled community – My Take by Akeel Usmani

Akeel Usmani, Disability rights activist

The Aam Aadmi Party is back with a decisive majority in Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the mandate a vistory for the people of Delhi. In My Take disability rights activist Akeel Usmani who has filed many important petitions regarding implementation of education and other important schemes for the disabled community puts forth his wish list from the Delhi government.

Inclusive development consists of ensuring that all marginalised and excluded groups are stakeholders in the development process. However, the reality is that the disabled are excluded from development because of their disability, lack of accessibility, poverty and poor education.

Issues of disabled people disregarded by Delhi government

As per the Census 2011, 2,34,882 persons are disabled. This is 1.4% of the total disabled population of this country. Now, let’s turn the spotlight on Delhi. Being the national capital, schemes and other benefits for the community should be easier to access. As per official records, only 17.43% of the disabled population in Delhi are graduates. This is when education is the fundamental factor of development. The government of India enacted the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 to give effect to an international convention regarding the same.

ARK Therapeutic ARK's Grabber XT Oral Motor Chew - Extra Tough Sensory Chewy Tool
ARK Therapeutic Extra Tough Sensory Chewy Tool


The Aam Aadmi Party, which has won the elections in Delhi three times in a row, ignored persons with disabilities in its manifesto. There is no specific mention of disabled people and the Delhi government has also failed to follow fully the mandate of the RPWD Act. Over three years after the Act came into force, the Delhi government has not constituted a state fund for people with disabilities as specified under Section 88 of the Act. It has also failed to formulate a State Advisory Board of Persons with Disabilities as well as a district-level committee on disability as specified under Section 72 of the Act. (Source: RTI )

Disability and development have traditionally been regarded as separate fields. Development policies, planning and programming have largely failed to take into account disability issues. Development targets cannot be achieved unless disability is treated as a cross cutting Issue. Mainstreaming disability into all areas of development can help ensure that rights of persons with disabilities are not disregarded and excluded.

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

krithi literary fest

Get-hooked

Books, paintings & handmade products by youth with autism win hearts at Krithi fest

wheelchair user indigo harassment

Get-hooked

IndiGo pilot suspended for misbehaving with disabled passenger

disability in karnataka

Get-hooked

Disabled people gather in Bengaluru to demand hike in disability pension

disabled writers india

Get-hooked

Akshika Aggarwal weaves colorful dreams through stories & poems

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Parasports

“Beat all struggles through hard work”- My Take by chess champ Jennitha Anto