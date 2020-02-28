AAP leader suspended for murder

Over the past one week, Delhi has been burning after right wing groups and anti CAA protestors came out with riots. In a shocking incident, Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in one of the drains at Jafrabad in Delhi. Reportedly, Sharma was stabled multiple times before being shot dead. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain was nabbed by the police in this case. Hussain was also suspended from the party on Thursday.

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar’s tweet criticizing Delhi police for nabbing Hussain went viral with many people criticizing him. Akhtar’s tweet said, “So many killed , so many injured , so many house burned , so many shops looted so many people turned destitutes but police has sealed only one house and looking for his owner . Incidentally his name is Tahir . Hats off to the consistency of the Delhi police”.

Numerous videos of Hussain, along with masked men, carrying riots across many parts of Delhi had come out. But he defended himself saying that he was attacked by protestors who barged into his house. The police confirmed that his claims were false. Instead, Hussain was merely instigating violence. AAP party said that Hussain will remain suspended until he is cleared of all the charges.

Ankit’s father Ravinder Sharma and BJP leader Kapil Mishra were amongst those who pointed fingers at Hussain for Ankit’s murder. “After the “@AamAadmiParty suspends Tahir Hussain pending investigations, AAP’s @SanjayAzadSln asks when will @BJP4India act against Kapil Mishra, Paresh Verma and Anurag Thakur for provocative speeches?”, tweeted journalist Rupashree Nanda.