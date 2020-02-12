AAP takes over Delhi for third time

AAP has won the Delhi assembly elections for a third consecutive time regaining their power in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal is all set to become Chief Minister of the state for a third time. The BJP faced a huge setback after winning very few seats. Out of 70 seats, AAM won 62 seats meanwhile main rival BJP only won a meagre eight seats. The Congress party is unlikely to regain its faith amongst masses anytime soon.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate AAP.

Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

All the sitting ministers of AAP government as well as Speaker of legislative assembly regained their seats. Only Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia witnessed a drop in the number of votes. Kejriwal will hold a meeting with all AAP leaders at his residence on Wednesday.

Death of AAP worker

In a shocking incident, an AAP worker was shot dead on Tuesday night.

Reportedly, unidentified assailants shot at the convoy of an AAP leader Naresh Yadav. The incident happened at Krishnagarh village in Delhi. Police are investigating the case. The victim was a staunch supporter of Yadav and AAP.

Congratulatory messages on social media

By late Tuesday, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from across India for AAP and Kejriwal.

“Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty on a resounding victory in Delhi elections. Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country”, tweeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded”, tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“My best wishes & congratulations to Mr Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections”, tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.