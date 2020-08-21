Inclusive dance video ‘Narthana’ from Aasman Foundation is winning hearts of viewers!

NGO Aasman Foundation came up with a unique inclusive dance video last weekend on eve of India’s 73rd Independence Day. Inclusive dance video ‘Narthana’ is already gathering attention on YouTube ever since it was launched on 14 August. Five women wheelchair users from Kerala and Karnataka have won hearts of viewers with their beautiful moves.

Bengaluru-based NGO Aasman Foundation has always been torch-bearers of unique projects for people with disabilities. Last weekend, on eve of India’s 73rd Independence Day, team Aasman came up with something exciting. ‘Narthana’ under Dance on the clouds wing was dedicated to every Indian across the world. In an inclusive dance video, five women with disabilities performed beautiful dance moves with two volunteers. All of them performed from their homes. The YouTube video was released by popular Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi and dancer Dr Methil Devika through their social media on 14 August.

Aasman, giving wings to fly

Founded early this year, Aasman is the brainchild of Dhanya Ravi, Rosemary Antony and Ajish Anto Dominic. Over the past few months, they have held various events and activities for people with disabilities across India. Though their activities are mostly focused in Kerala and Karnataka, Aasman gives opportunities for people with disabilities from across the country.

The motive behind starting Aasman was to create awareness about disabilities, support disabled people in education, medical needs and providing livelihood.

In a short span of time, Aasman has won hearts of hundreds of people with disabilities. Their latest venture for Independence Day just added to it!

Narthana, where disabled women danced to their heart’s fill

Dhanya Ravi, one of the co-founders say that every person, regardless of whether they have a disability or not, is struggling through these hard times during a pandemic. No doubt that frontline workers including medical professionals, sanitation workers and police are taking the maximum brunt of the situation. But life has not been easy for anyone. Through ‘Narthana’, the team hopes to bring a smile on every person’s face and show support to frontline workers too. The girls dance to the famous ‘Maa Tujhe Salam’ song by AR Rahman in the video which is nearly four minutes long.

UAE-based dancer Vishaka Varma is the one who choreographed the dance. “It was her confidence and keenness that made us go ahead with this initiative. During a pandemic, disabled people are mentally, physically low and needs to be motivated. We have to be mindful during these dark times and do good things to help others. We are glad that Suresh Gopi and Methil Devika dared to do something like this by launching our video”, adds Dhanya. Prominent Malayalam actress Manju Warrier had also shared about ‘Narthana’ on her social media which helped them gather more attention. Volunteers Sophia Mohan and Judith Ann added to its sparkle.

All of them learnt the dance moves through online zoom calls. One of their family members or friend shot the video of them dancing which was sent to Editor Jerrin Thampy who compiled them all to bring out a beautiful video. Anjali Sunny did the art and design.

Participants speak

Anjurani Joy, one of the participants, a wheelchair user says, “I felt very happy to be part of ‘Narthana’. I never thought I could dance sitting on a wheelchair nor did I think that it would get appreciated so much. I had practiced well even after online classes and it was my family members who helped me shoot the video”.

Dhanya Gopinath, a wheelchair user, was another participant. “It was a great experience. I always loved dance, but after being on a wheelchair, had lost all hopes to dance. It was Anju who told me about this and I decided to give it a try. We had around five to six classes which went on for a month. Most importantly, we had a very good teacher”, says Dhanya.

The girls are thrilled that their dance moves got noticed. Team Aasman is glad that they could bring out the right message and also initiate ‘Narthana’ which was a treat to eyes of every person who saw it.

