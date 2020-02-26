NGO Aasman sets the stage for an exclusive fashion show for disabled people

NGO Aasman is hosting an exclusive fashion show for disabled people at Phoenix Market City in Bengaluru. Over 35 people with disabilities will participate in the show that is scheduled to be held on 29 February. Team Aasman and the participants are excited and looking forward for their big day.

Aasman to empower disabled people

NGO Aasman was founded almost two months back by Dhanya Ravi, Rosemary Antony and Ajish Anto Dominic. They have their activities based mainly in Kerala, Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu. This upcoming fashion show is one of their first big event and the audience can enter for free.

Some of the main objectives behind starting Aasman is to create social awareness, support disabled people in education, create livelihood, support them in recreational activities and provide medical help too.

29 February is observed as Rare Disease Day. Team Aasman is holding the event on the same day and hopes that their message will reach far and wide.



An exclusive fashion show for disabled people

35 people with various physical disabilities, autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy will participate in the event which will be held at Phoenix Market City in Bengaluru.

According to the team, the expenses of each model comes up to Rs 25,000. Hence, Team Aasman are looking out for people to support them in the venture.

“All our participants come from different backgrounds. Usually, people are only aware about physical disabilities. People with intellectual or a learning disability is not noticed. When we introduced the fashion show for disabled people, a lot of people were sceptical. People asked us why we are doing something like this for a start. But when a disabled person goes to a mall, they cannot even find a dress that they want. That is the way disabled people are side-lined in mainstream fashion. We hope to bridge such barriers”, says Rosemany Antony, Co-founder, Aasman.

She further adds, “Beauty is beyond what you see. That is going to be our focus for the event”.

Rajesh Shetty, Choreographer of the show says, “I have choreographed for people from all walks of life. But for the disabled community is my first time and I’am super excited. All the participants have been doing great during the rehearsals. Even I have a lot of challenges. But I’am looking forward for this one. It is going to be a great experience in my career”.

Watch in Sign Language

