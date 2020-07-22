Perseverance helps Abhirami overcome Brittle Bone disease & score high in Class 12 board exams

Abhirami R, 19 years old, was diagnosed with Brittle Bone disease when she was hardly two months old. Last week, her class 12 results came out and Abhirami had scored 93 percent in commerce stream. Abhirami has big dreams and plans for the future which she shares with Newz Hook.

Abhirami R, 19 years old, was diagnosed with Osteoporosis Imperfecta or Brittle Bone disease when she was hardly two months old. Her parents Ravi and Bindu were determined to empower her. They provided her with the best education and helped her chase opportunities ever since childhood. Abhirami’s class 12 board exam results came out last week and this youngster has scored 93 percent in commerce stream. The family couldn’t be happier. Abhirami shares about her dreams and aspirations.

Diagnosis of a disability

Ravi, Abhirami’s father remembers that his daughter had her first fracture when she was a few days old. They immediately took her to the hospital and gave initial first aid for a fracture of the hand. Upon returning back home, Abhirami broke her leg too. That is when the doctors confirmed to her parents that she has OI.

We were shocked when the diagnosis came because we had not heard of OI before. We were absolutely clueless. Like most people, we thought that there might be a cure, something which we hoped for. But doctors told us that it was a lifelong condition. So we started accepting her for what she is, beyond her disability- Ravi, Abhirami’s father.

Her parents supported her in all ventures. From drawing, craft-making and music, Abhirami loves to explore new horizons. In December 2017, she won the award for the ‘Best Creative Child’ from President of India. “How can any parent be not proud of having a child like Abhirami?”, asks her father.

Abhhirami who is a passionate singer, has sung at various venues, but has taken a break to complete her studies.

A bright student

Abhirami studied at Marthoma Public School in Kochi and was a part of the school since lower kindergarten to class 12. The syllabus at this CBSE School is never easy for a child, but Abhirami was determined to put in her best and did just that! Business Studies is her favorite subject but she scored the most marks for Accountancy.

Abhirami hopes to join for B.Com at some renowned college in Kochi. But she is trying to pick a career between Chartered Accountancy and a bank job. Though Abhirami was the only disabled child in her batch, she never faced any discrimination.

“All my friends and teachers have been extremely supportive. Without them, I couldn’t have scored so well. I never had a bad experience from my school and that is why my school is like my second home”, she says.

Due to lockdown and Coronavirus crisis, Abhirami was unable to attend tuitions. But her classmates held occasional combine study sessions which helped her understand her lessons better.

Abhirami also credits her success to NGO Amrithavarshini. “Earlier, I was often depressed and sad about my disability. But being a part of Amrithavarshini helped me a lot to come out of a shell in which I was hiding. I met many people like me and that helped me to become more confident. They helped me fulfil my dreams and wishes too”, she says.

With a ‘never say die’ attitude, Abhirami is aiming for the stars. “For me, competing with others is important to bring out the best in me. People with disabilities need not confine to their homes anymore. There are many opportunities and technology is advanced. I believe that an idle mind is a devil’s workshop”, she says.

Also Read: