Kerala-based academy to provide free training for disabled IAS aspirants with new project

Kerala-based Absolute IAS Academy has announced that they will provide free training to 25 disabled IAS aspirants with their new project ‘Chitrasalabham’. Its founder Jobin Kottaram talks about the interesting project that was launched this year for the first time.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) is a dream cherished by many. But when you have a disability and is financially backward, pursuing the dream can be tough. Kerala-based Absolute IAS Academy is all set to open doors of opportunities for such IAS aspirants. Their new ‘Chitrasalabham’ project aims to provide free IAS training to 25 disabled IAS aspirants. Its founder Jobin Kottaram talks about what prompted him to start the project.

A novel initiative for disabled IAS aspirants

“Chitrasalabham in Malayalam means butterfly. It is that process of turning from a cocoon to butterfly. That is just what we aim to do here at Absolute IAS Acedemy”, points out Jobin who considers Ira Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, who is a person with disability as inspiration. Ira secured first rank in general category and came out in flying colors. Jobin, who lost IAS for meagre marks, has chosen Ira brand ambassador for ‘Chitrasalabham’ project.

“Even today, people with disabilities are forced to sit inside their homes. They are not given a chance. Ira told me that she could change 35 laws for disabled people after she came into power. If more disabled people become law-makers, I believe the community would get better exposure”, says Jobin, who is also the director of NGO Santhiniketan.

‘Chitrasalabham’ will reach out to 25 disabled IAS aspirants. This 30 lakh project is being covered by the center itself. He was also inspired by the movie ‘Super 30’ based on life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar who teaches IAS aspirants for free. “I thought of doing the same for IAS aspirants with disabilities”, he says.

Classes will be held in Malayalam. Jobin points out that since the year 1964, students have been allowed to write exams in local language, but many are still unaware about it.

Running an inclusive center

More than four students with disabilities are already part of Absolute IAS Academy. Gokul S who scored the 804th rank in civil services exams this year is also from the academy. Visually impaired from birth, Gokul was trained by Jobin and his team.

Currently over 70 students have registered for the project. Picking up most eligible ones is going to be a tough task for Jobin who plans to introduce the project every year from hereon. This one year program will commence in December.

Jobin points out that students with disabilities must make full use of reservations given to them. “Monetary benefits are given to people from backward communities, but none to disabled students. That is yet another reason that prompted me to kick-start the ‘Chitrasalabham’ project. It will give a positive message to the society. If they are given opportunities, they can do wonders”, he says.

Absolute IAS Academy was started almost twelve years back and has branches in Trivandrum, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kollam, Kayamkulam and Mavelikkara. Over 100 of their students are already in the civil services. Training is given in both English and Malayalam. Jobin has written over 40 books and is a motivational speaker too.

To reigister, you can call them at +91 94472-59402.

