  • Top 3 reasons why accessibility is critical for EdTech companies to adopt. – Guest column by Shilpi Kapoor, Founder-CEO, BarrierBreak

Top 3 reasons why accessibility is critical for EdTech companies to adopt. – Guest column by Shilpi Kapoor, Founder-CEO, BarrierBreak

Shilpi KApoor, Founder-CEO BarrierBreak speaking into a mike

With education going online in a big way in the post COVID-19 world, accessibility is even more critical. In our guest column today, Shilpi Kapoor, Founder-CEO, BarrierBreak, points out the many reasons why EdTech companies must embrace this as a growth opportunity.

Accessibility is no longer an option for EdTech companies! If you are in the EdTech space, then it’s time you adopt accessibility and fast! Let me explain why!

The adoption of technology in the education sector has seen a steep and unprecedented acceleration and it is a growth opportunity for EdTech companies. It feels like an overnight shift from education institutes who were using only a Learning Management System to suddenly moving everything online.

Online tools are needed for all aspects of teaching, learning, content, infrastructure, management, such as:

  • infrastructure tools such as learning management systems, video conferencing tools.
  • Online course – including content.
  • Content creation tools.
  • Students and parental engagement.
  • Testing and assessments.
  • Internship management.
  • Admissions.
  • Data analytics.

So where does Accessibility fall in the midst of all this?

Reason 1 – The law mandates equal access to education

The education sector was one of the first adopters of disability inclusion and accessibility and the reason was quite simple – Equal access to education is a mandate.

Whether you look at Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Section 504, pr Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), inclusion of people with disabilities is education is no longer optional. So your customers are already looking for solutions that can be used by all their students, faculty and staff.

Reason 2 – Technology-procured needs to be accessible to all

Today, at the time of procurement every school, college, university is asking the question of “How accessible is your product?”, “Is your product Section 508 compliant?” and “Do you have a VPAT?”

Section 508 requires that all electronics and information technology is accessible. The standard that Section 508 references is the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

So why wait to adopt accessibility? Be ahead of your competition! Let accessibility be your advantage!

Reason 3 – Increase your customer base

Did you know that there are globally one billion people with disabilities? Adopting Web Content Accessibility Guidelines only improves your products and ensures that a larger cross section of population can also utilise your solutions.

So now you have the opportunity to be an Inclusive Product, attract more customers and increase your customer base!

So to all the EdTech companies our there, don’t wait! Get moving on your accessibility journey!

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Lalit Sharma is writing with his toes as a student watches.

Education

Disabled Delhi government guest teachers struggle to make ends meet during lockdown

visually inpaired boy

Education

Kerala’s visually impaired student Haroon Kareem scores A+ in all subjects in class 10 exams

St Francis Xavier Higher Secondary School in Goa

Education

Goa special educators not paid for a year, State Human Rights Commission steps in

PM Modi holding a video conference

Headlines

PM Modi visits Indian soldiers in Ladakh

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

#IStandIndependent - Ramesh Naidu's abilities as all rounder make him a valued member of the India Divyang Cricket Team

Parasports

“My blade are my wings to fly”- My Take by Sajesh Krishnan, Kerala’s first blade runner

Get-hooked

Understanding Fragile X syndrome

Get-hooked

#WonderWoman - Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal shows incredible will in the face of repeated odds