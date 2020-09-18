  • Delhi student Srishti Pandey’s account of inaccessible exam centres resonates across India

Delhi student Srishti Pandey’s account of inaccessible exam centres resonates across India

girl sitting on a wheelchair

Srishti Pandey, a 21-year-old wheelchair user, attended her NTA exams last week. This youngster who hails from Delhi recalls the horrors that she had to face at both her exam centers that were inaccessible for wheelchair users. Exams amidst a pandemic is already stressful. Inaccessibility clearly adds to it.

Taking an exam is stressful enough. Now imagine being a wheelchair user and having to take an exam at an inaccessible centre during the pandemic. 21-year-old Srishti Pandey experienced exactly that while taking the National Testing Agency (NTA) exams.

Both the centres allotted to Srishti were inaccessible. This is even after she gave prior notice of her needs. Srishti’s account of her troubles has gone viral and many other disabled students say they went through the same issues.

Inaccessible despite prior notice

Srishti was appearing for her post-graduate exams in Psychology and Applied Psychology. Her exam dates were on 7 and 10 September.

“I had uploaded my disability certificate. So the authorities did have information that I am a person with disability. I really thought they would do something about making the exam centre accessible. Despite that the centre was inaccessible”, she says.

Srishti had to be carried up to the centre by the staff present. They were masked and gloves but Srishti felt uncomfortable and scared. “We are amidst a pandemic. While they were wearing masks, the staff members held my wheelchair, so the risk of infection was high given the difficulty of social distancing. No safety precautions were in place”, she adds.

Sristhi’s father was not allowed to accompany her to the premises either. “If he was there, I would have been more comfortable instead of random people lifting me”, she says.

This experience affected her exam performance too. “Throughout the while, I was angry, frustrated and mad. How could they do this?”

Srishti did not take the matter up immediately as she was busy with the exams. But she is determined to ensure that this injustice is not repeated. “Being a person with disability, my immunity is very low and I am prone to the virus. I’am really anxious now”, says a worried Sristhi.

Making the RPWD Act a reality

Despite the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 mandating accessibility of all public places, accounts like Srishti’s show how distant we are from making it a reality.

Biju Paul, a law student from Kerala asks, “Why the delay in implementing the law? These are not favours done to us. We deserve quality education. Only when a disabled person is educated can they enter mainstream society. Why is nothing done to make all educational institutions accessible?”.

Over time, disability rights activists and advocates have raised their voices over this, but nothing positive has been done from the government’s side.

With exams re-starting in most parts of India and schools set to begin soon, the government must take steps to make places accessible so that people with disabilities do not undergo more stress during the pandemic.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read:

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Name tag with the words Aaraam Se

Accessibility

Adaptive clothing brand Aaraam Se promises comfort & style for people with disabilities

katie pennicks face

Accessibility

Katie Pennick’s YouTube show ‘Cooking in a Wheelchair’ discusses accessible cooking in a fun way

Exterior image of Bangalore International Centre

Accessibility

Bangalore International Centre charged with discriminating against deaf community, Karnataka Disability Commissioner intervenes

Exterior image of Elita Promenade

Accessibility

Case filed with Karnataka Disability Commissioner against prominent Bengaluru residential society for RPWD violations

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Seminar on inclusion and accessibility for the deaf community draws participants from many cities

Get-hooked

#AutismPower - Varun Sawant juggles multiple talents with great style

Technology

#TechThursdays – Kibo XS, world’s 1st intelligent personalised scanning & reading companion

Get-hooked

How to help a person with autism feel calm