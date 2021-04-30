Check out these accessible beauty products for people with limited upper limb mobility

Flex Collection, Kohl Kreatives

Founded by Trisha Daswaney in 2017, Kohl Kreatives is an inclusive beauty brand that is famous for its line of stylish disabled-friendly makeup tools for people with limited upper limb mobility. Their signature Flex Collection is made up of five free-standing brushes with handles that are easy to grip. The heads are fully bendable which allows for precision and comfort.

In 2017 Daswaney founded Kohl Kreatives to ensure anyone with a disability could experience the beauty industry. She wanted to create a range of accessible beauty products that could be used by non-disabled people as well.

NH-Spotlight

The Flex Collection is a set of five brushes, all of them with a white base with the words Kohl Kreatives. The brushes are black in colour and come with large and small triangles, a large square, small circle, and diamond brushes. There is an audio guide at the site that gives you more details.

Available at Kohl Kreatives