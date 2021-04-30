Accessibility April 30, 2021
Check out these accessible beauty products for people with limited upper limb mobility
This week, Degree Deodorant made headlines for announcing the launch of a Degree Inclusive, a deodorant designed for people with visual impairment and upper limb motor disabilities. Here’s an inside look at five accessible beauty products that are easy to use for people with limited upper limb mobility.
Flex Collection, Kohl Kreatives
Founded by Trisha Daswaney in 2017, Kohl Kreatives is an inclusive beauty brand that is famous for its line of stylish disabled-friendly makeup tools for people with limited upper limb mobility. Their signature Flex Collection is made up of five free-standing brushes with handles that are easy to grip. The heads are fully bendable which allows for precision and comfort.
In 2017 Daswaney founded Kohl Kreatives to ensure anyone with a disability could experience the beauty industry. She wanted to create a range of accessible beauty products that could be used by non-disabled people as well.
The Flex Collection is a set of five brushes, all of them with a white base with the words Kohl Kreatives. The brushes are black in colour and come with large and small triangles, a large square, small circle, and diamond brushes. There is an audio guide at the site that gives you more details.
Electronic Nail Care System, Scholl
Filing your nails takes time and effort when you are a person with limited upper limb mobility. Scholl’s three in one Electronic Nail Care System reduces the arm movement required to file your nails.
This is a compact set in the shades of blue and white. There are three changeable heads, numbered one to three and they file, buff and shine. There are two speeds.
Makeup artists turn innovators
Lash Wrap, Guide Beauty
Guide Beauty was launched by makeup artist Terri Bryant in early 2020. Bryant feared that her career was over after she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. This inspired her to create disabled-friendly products that would help her and other disabled people do their own makeup.
There are four accessible makeup products in the Guide Beauty range – mascara, eyebrow gel, potted gel eyeliner and eyeliner tool. They are designed such that they are easy to apply and some come with a hand grip applicator. The grip applicators can be used as a finger rest to hold shaky fingers steady.
Lash Wrap is a smudge proof mascara with a ring that keeps the hand steady during application. Place the ring between your index and middle fingers to steady the applicator.
The Vamp Stamp
When celebrity makeup artist and co-founder of the iconic beauty brand thebeautyblender Veronica Lopez was operated for a benign spinal tumour, she was left with very little feeling on her hands. She was unable to continue with her career. Applying her favourite winged eyeliner became impossible as well.
Lopez refused to give up her on signature look and launched The Vamp Stamp. She developed the VaVaVoom winged liner stamp which makes it easier for everyone, with and without disability to achieve that much sought after cat eyed look. Lopez aims to launch innovative and disabled-friendly makeup products and formulas that embrace inclusion so that people with all kinds of physical disabilities can embrace the magic of makeup
The VaVaVoom Stamp comes in three sizes – kitten, medium and large and is in a colour combination of purple and black. To use, a person can dip the stamp into the eyeliner ink and apply to the corner of the eye for a guided placement. The wing can then be connected with the liner across the lid.
Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation, Rare Beauty
Launched by American singer, actress and producer Selena Gomez, the Rare Beauty line-up features complexion, eye, brow and lip products. Her disabled-friendly makeup is also budget-friendly. The range of accessible beauty products as well as accessible makeup tools are designed to mirror the shape of your finger Along with the rounded tops of the product bottles, the application of makeup is easier for those with limited upper limb mobility.
The Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation is a product that has come in for much praise for the packaging. It has a ball on the top that has been praised by people with arthritis. It is available in 48 shades and has a mess-free doe-foot applicator that lets you apply one dot at a time.
Even one small mascara can trigger a larger change and by championing accessible design, these beauty brands are offering greater independence and opportunity not just for people with limited upper limb mobility but for the disabled community people as a whole.
