#AccessibilityNews: EzyMov looks to scale up services after Neotec Hub investment

Ezy Mov, India’s first wheelchair taxi company, has plans to upgrade services and reach out to disabled people and elderly in more metros. This is thanks to an investment from Neotec Hub, the incubator from the Kolkata based corporate house Ambuja Neotia Group.

From wheelchair taxis to ambulances to stretcher taxis, Ezy Mov Solutions Private Ltd is well-known for its wide range of accessible travel services at high quality. Until now, these services have been limited to select cities. That is set to change.

Ezy Mov plans a larger fleet

Recognising the huge market potential of these services, Neotec Hub has invested in Ezy Mov. Neotec Hub is an incubator of the well-known corporate house Ambuja Neotia Group, which is headquartered in Kolkata. The investment will help the company consolidate its Mumbai operations, invest in a larger fleet and implement technologies for running operations.

“Neotec Hub’s investment will help accelerate the accessible transport industry in a big way”, said Bennett Dcunha, who is one of the three founders of Ezy Mov. ‘So far this industry has been neglected. Ezy Mov will use these investments to consolidate major metros, ensure flexible pricing, and bring product innovations to the table”.

Neotec Hub an incubator of Ambuja Neotia Group

Neotec Hub is currently supporting around 25 start-ups in the fields of real estate, healthcare, education, sports, entertainment, to name a few. The group regards mobility infrastructure as a sunrise sector and sees massive potential in Ezy Mov’s ability to change the landscape in this industry.

As a group Ambuja Neotia is into real estate, hospitality and healthcare and the problems faced by people with mobility impairments in all these sectors is well known. Existing structures are not designed to suit their needs. Take Kolkata for instance. There are so many people coming here from outside India for medical treatment and the way patients are handled at airport is quote pathetic. We see Ezy Mov addressing these challenges very well and there is a synergy between our thinking and theirs. – Sanjay Sarda, Director Neotec Hub, Ambuja Neotia Group

Sarda calls Ezy Mov’s ideas innovative, easily applicable and with huge market potential. “The hub provides seed funding of ₹ 25 lakh to each start up and we will prepare them for more funding from various angel investors”.

Mumbai working professional Jasmina Khanna, who is an Ezy Mov’s brand ambassador, hopes this will encourage more initiatives from the private sector.



