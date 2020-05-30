Wheelchair taxi service EzyMov supports Mumbai municipality’s fight against COVID-19

EzyMov, India’s first wheel-chair taxi service for physically disabled people, has opened up its fleet of vans to support the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra continues to top the list of states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Lending a hand to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)‘s efforts to control the pandemic is EzyMov, India’s first wheelchair taxi service.

EzyMov has has opened up its fleet of vans to support the Mumbai civic authorities’ efforts to install digital X-Ray clinics on its mobile dispensary vehicles. The Mobile X-Ray machines have been dedicated to the people of Dharavi, a locality in Mumbai which is among the most densely populated areas in the world.

Facility used to test suspected COVID-19 patients

About 10 vehicles have been deployed by EzyMov and one dispensary mobile van of EzyMov has been installed with a digital X – Ray machine. More could be added depending on the requirement. This will be used to examine suspected and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients using the X-Ray machine.

The vans will help in early diagnosis of patients, particularly asymptomatic ones. Dharavi has seen the highest number of patients since the COVID-19 outbreak and the mobile X-Ray clinics will facilitate fast screenings.

World-over, X-Ray and CT scans have helped in identifying patients even without symptoms. These mobile X-Ray clinics including ours will initially be placed in Dharavi. It will help in early detection of more COVID-19 patients in this and other slum areas. These spot radiology-screenings will also help in controlling the wrong positive reporting of the cases too. – Bennet D’cunha, Co-founder/Director, EzyMov

EzyMov runs its wheelchair taxi service for physically disabled people across Mumbai city and is well versed with the city’s geographical as well as healthcare structure. Since the pandemic, it has been reaching out to patients with chronic diseases and disabilities helping them with hospital visits. “We are an integral part of Mumbai’s healthcare infrastructure and know the requirements of people in such a distress situation”, adds Bennet.

This service called Mobile Dispensary Seva and has been organised by the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) in collaboration with the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (CREDAI-MCHI, the real estate developers association where EzyMov has provided its vans and converted them into easy-to-operate dispensaries.

In a statement on Twitter, CREDAI-MCHI said, “Over 2.5 lakh people in Mumbai have been treated with the Mobile Dispensary Seva Van from 27 to 28 May.

Medical infrastructure, including doctors and other support staff, have been provided by the BMC.

