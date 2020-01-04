Some activities for children with Down syndrome

There are many activities that children with Down syndrome can engage in. With the right guidance, they can do really well. Check out the few fun activities for children with Down syndrome.

When you have a child with Down syndrome, there can be many challenges to beat. But parents can always make the journey special for themselves and the child with the right guidance. Most importantly, parents, caregivers and teachers must understand that the needs and requirements of each child with Down syndrome is different. The holiday season has gotten over. Here are a few activities for children with Down syndrome to help them get back to track.

Usha Menon, who has a daughter with Down syndrome, agrees that a child with the developmental disability can do things like other children without disabilities.

Children with Down syndrome can do everything that a typical child does. With early intervention and proper training, they can excel in swimming, cycling, dancing, painting, computers and even arts and crafts. – Usha Menon, Parent

Check out these activities for kids with Down syndrome

Arts – An activity that benefits children with all kinds of disabilities, art is always fun. For children with Down syndrome, it is very beneficial. Art helps to enhance the hand-eye coordination, promotes creativity and imagination. Arts can also be relaxing. So when the child paints or draws something, it can boost their self-confidence too. Over the years, experts have highlighted the importance of art therapy for children with Down syndrome.

Music – Experts point out that learning music can help in improving memory, hand-eye coordination, cognitive skills, self-esteem and social development. It also helps in strengthening brain functions. The rhythm of music gives children a better understanding of timing and movement too. Children with Down syndrome can also improve their speech and communication by learning music.

Sports and exercise – Parents must introduce children with Down syndrome to sports. Engaging in a physical activity is always good for the body. But the child must be introduced to a sport that fits their body requirements because chances of being injured are high for certain sports. Playing sports can enhance muscle tone. Tennis, football, walking and yoga are some great ideas.

Early reading – Parents can introduce children with Down syndrome to reading story books. This can be done at an early stage. Connect pictures or make the process fun for the child. Teach them new words. Parents, caregivers and teachers must be patient during the process.

“Children with Down syndrome need good medical intervention”, says Dr Surekha Ramachandran, President, Down Syndrome Federation of India (DSFI). “Each child has a different need and we must identify that. Once we get the go ahead from doctors, we opt for right therapies. Children with Down syndrome must be kept in par with the others. Their needs and demands are the same as that of their peers. We must stop thinking that they need something exceptional! If they make it obvious that they do not like something, check on it. Apart from that, a child with Down syndrome enjoys the same activities like how their peers do”.

