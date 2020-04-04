Check out some activities that disabled children can engage in during lockdown

During this lockdown period, parents are finding out different ways to engage their children with disabilities in fruitful activities. For some children, staying indoors can be mentally and emotionally stressing out. Check out some activities that disabled children can engage in during this lockdown.

The World Health Organization has declared Coronavirus as a pandemic. People across the globe have been advised to stay indoors of their homes. For children, these can be tough times. They are unable to go to schools or even outdoors to play. This can get frustrating, irritating and depressing to many children and their parents as well.

Parents who have children with disabilities are affected badly as well. Their child is unable to go to therapies or other activities. In India, the two weeks lockdown is getting completed in over a week. That means, parents can breathe a sigh of relief in a few days.

Parents can indulge their children with disabilities in numerous activities during this time to make them happy and busy. This is also an opportunity for them to stay indoors and learn new things. For children with developmental disabilities like autism, Down syndrome or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Syndrome (ADHD), parents must always be watchful.

Here are some activities for children with disabilities to indulge in during this lockdown

Cooking classes– Many disabled children love experimenting with cooking. They are keen to know ingredients used to dishes. Parents can assign tasks that involves simple menus based on ability levels of the child. This activity also helps children to learn new words, describe things in a sequence and also interact better. They can also become more focused through this activity.

Drama and theatre– Have you tried staging a play at home? Your own family members can play different characters from stories that your child knows. That way, the child can also relate easily. This activity can be fun and helps your child in many ways. The entire family can take part in this activity. This is also a great way to improve creativity.

Reading out a story book– All children love to hear stories. It can be about magical fairy tales or something with morals. Experts point out that reading out stories aloud helps children to accept their own feelings and even know what others feel. It is also a great opportunity for parents and the child to bond together. In case you cannot go outdoors to buy books during this time, there are many stories available online.

Indoor games– There are many indoor games available for children with developmental disabilities. Parents must identify what suits their child best and let them engage in it. There are many games that are informative and interesting too.

Parents find out interesting activities

Rinku Poojara who has a 15 year old son with ADHD says that her son is thoroughly enjoying his time indoors, thanks to the many activities that she has found out for him. “He started learning jigsaw puzzles now. Juggling balls at a time is another activity that my son loves doing while staying indoors. It helps him in many ways. I have also cleared space in the living room for him to play cricket. I’am focusing on both his physical and mental health. I read out stories to him”, says Rinku.

Kajal Roy who has a 15 year old son with autism ensures to explain to him what Coronavirus is all about, how it spreads and the importance of staying at home. “I try to schedule his day, though it can get difficult at times. I include a lot of activities that he likes including painting, music and keyboard. Our home is filled with colors and canvas. My son helps me in the kitchen too. He misses his teachers and school friends. So we try and video-call them. We make a lot of food now. So food is an award for his good work and it motivate him”, says Kajal.

