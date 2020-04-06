  • #StayandPlay- Make daytime fun by engaging in household work during lockdown

#StayandPlay- Make daytime fun by engaging in household work during lockdown

activities for disabled children

The lockdown period can be challenging to many children with disabilities because it is a change from their regular routine. In our feature #StayandPlay, we bring different activities that children with disabilities can engage in while staying indoors. Today, we have 18 year old Sherin Mary who is a poet and writer. Sherin, who has autism, is busy helping her mother Sangeetha John with all the household chores during this lockdown.

18 year old Sherin Mary from Kochi is an ardent writer and poet. This youngster who was diagnosed with autism at a young age has already published her own books too. This lockdown period, Sherin is busy helping her mother Sangeetha John complete all the household chores because their domestic help is on leave. Sherin has taken over basic tasks like mopping, sweeping and keeping all tables clean in the house. Sangeetha says that her daughter is thoroughly enjoying the new tasks.

Importance of involving in activities

Children with autism are prone to anxiety and extreme tension during this lockdown period due to uncertainty. They are introduced to a new schedule which might not go too well with most children under the autism spectrum disorder. That is why it is important to focus on enhancing living skills of the child including laundry, chopping vegetables or even cooking. Experts point out that involving in household activities can help children with autism remain calm.

Sherin was home-schooled throughout her life. Hence, staying indoors is nothing new to this youngster. “But Sherin misses her occasional hang-outs. We go outside for lunch and dinners every week. Since we can’t do that anymore, Sherin is a little upset”, says Sangeetha. “Moreover, she was worried about rising number of Coronavirus cases and used to get anxious about it too. So through poetry she calms herself down”, adds Sangeetha.

But Sherin’s new tasks are keeping her involved and happy, a huge relief to Sangeetha.

Enjoying household works to the fullest

Sangeetha has divided all the household cleaning works between Sherin and younger daughter Shreya. According to her, both of them are doing a remarkable job. The important and daily tasks assigned to Sherin includes mopping, sweeping and cleaning the tables. These tasks are demonstrated in a step-by-step manner to Sherin.

Mopping and sweeping– Sherin tries to do one room a day. Firstly, Sangeetha demonstrates how to do the task. Then, Sherin is given assistance while doing it. For instance, Sangeetha tells her to push forward the mopping stick during the cleaning process. Sherin does it just like how it is instructed to her. Then, she takes it forward from there. Like Sangeetha says, perfection doesn’t matter. It is all about learning a new task.

Cleaning tables– Sherin is in-charge of cleaning all the dusty tables in the house including the dining table. The task is demonstrated to her and Sherin follows. Sangeetha ensures to supervise throughout the task.

Sherin also loves to serve food and juices made by her mother and sister. “Learning such tasks are going to help Sherin during her entire life. These activities are new and she is thoroughly enjoying it as well”, adds Sangeetha.

Sherin is also part of a virtual poetry group where renowned and established poets teach her new poetry skills. So Sherin is fully occupied throughout the day.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read:

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

disability indian cinema

Get-hooked

#StayandPlay – Beat boredom during lockdown with these Audio Description-enabled TV shows & films

talented people with autism

Get-hooked

“Nothing is impossible if you are determined”- My Take by Akshay Bhatnagar

people with epilepsy

Get-hooked

A powerhouse of positivity, Samyak Jain is looking for opportunities to experiment with his skills

autism awareness monthj

Get-hooked

#SupportAutismAwareness- Roshan Sanjeev’s family proves how staying together can do wonders

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat