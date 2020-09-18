Actor Rakul Preet Singh moves court alleging media trial

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who appears predominantly in South Indian and Bollywood movies, has approached the Delhi High Court alleging media trial in drugs case. Earlier this month, there were reports stating that actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is in jail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for her connection in drugs case, had named Rakul as one of the drug users from the film industry. Rhea’s connection with drugs came to light after she agreed to have procured and supplied drugs to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput whom Rhea was dating when the actor passed away.

On Thursday, the court issued a notice to the Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Prasar Bharti, Press Council of India (PCI) and News Broadcasters Association (NBA) after Rakul filed the plea. In the hearing that took place in the presence of Justice Navin Chawla, it was said that all media houses must adhere to the program codes and other guidelines while making any report in connection with Rakul.

There were reports that apart from Rakul, Rhea had named actor Sara Ali Khan and fashion designer Simone Khambatta also as drug consumers. But NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra cleared that no Bollywood names have been listed to be summoned by the officials.

Soon after Rakul and Sara were subjected to media trial, hashtags #SorryRakul and #SorrySara started doing the rounds on social media apologizing to both the actors for dragging their names into the drugs case.

